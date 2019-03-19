South judiciary staff take a ‘holiday’

Photo: Jeff Mayers

JUSTICE took a holiday yesterday, but not for the sake of judges presiding in the San Fernando High Court, or for clients whose cases could not be heard.

A notice posted on the doors of the courtroom of Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh said due to the absence of support staff, a trial fixed to begin yesterday had to be postponed. Apart from that trial, which the judge scheduled for completion today (Tuesday), there were 13 other cases on his list.

Seven cases listed before Justice Robin Mohammed were postponed, as well as nine before Justice Eleanor Donaldson-Honeywell. Before Master Sherlanne Pierre 13 cases were listed, all pf which had to be rescheduled.

Judicial support officers, court marshals, ushers and auxiliary staff who work directly with judges and masters stayed away from their jobs yesterday to protest against what they say is proposed termination from their posts and absorption into the general public service. Contract workers are lined up for their positions, they say.

The court staff dubbed yesterday a “justice holiday” as a form of demonstration.

In the magistrates' court, magistrates had to wait for criminal cases to be booked by the two clerks of the peace who manned the magisterial department yesterday. After the tedious tasks of booking cases, the two women sat as note-takers to magistrates.

Yesterday, the judiciary’s website posted a response to the action, saying that there is ongoing discussion with the Public Serviced Association.

It said, “Contrary to what has been said, the union's executive asked for certain information and documentation which have been provided. To date, the judiciary has had no feedback from the PSA on its presentation or on the documents sent. Cognizant of the fact that change sometimes causes discomfort, the judiciary has put in place several initiatives and is establishing a well-staffed help-desk for staff who wish to ask specific questions and receive specific guidance."