Two refused bail for Barrackpore robbery

TWO men were denied bail yesterday on robbery charges arising from an incident in Barrackpore on Wednesday in which a man was robbed of his car and jewellery.

Adrian Samaroo, 20, and Kendell Granger, 41, both of Parforce Road, Gasparillo, will appear in Princes Town Magistrates' Court today, having appeared yesterday in San Fernando.

Senior magistrate Alicia Chankar read charges to them that they robbed Joel Bajnath of his car valued $70,000.

A further charge was that they robbed Bajnath of a gold chain, a Spanish gold chain, ring, cell phone, $30,000 and US$1,300. The charge alleged that when they committed the robbery, they used personal violence against the victim.

Police prosecutor Cleyon Seedan told the magistrate the car had been recovered.

Chankar told the two accused men that owing to the seriousness of the charges and the prevalence of the offences, she had refused bail to facilitate their appearance in the magisterial district of Princes Town where the offences were allegedly committed. They will therefore appear in the Princes Town court today.

The charges were laid indictably by PC Vinesh Silochan of the Barrackpore Police Station.