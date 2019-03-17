Officer’s gun stolen during house party

File Photo by Shane Superville

Police are investigating the alleged theft of a policeman's service pistol at his Sangre Grande home on Friday night.

According to reports, Insp Christopher Fuentes was liming with other police officers and a woman at his Ajim Baksh Street, Sangre Grande, home at around 9 pm.

Fuentes allegedly left his friends downstairs and went to bed at around 10.30 pm, taking his wallet, his police-issued Sig Sauer pistol and 14 rounds of .9 mm ammunition with him.

He told police he put the items under his pillow, but awoke around 11 pm to find his weapon, ammunition and wallet missing.

Fuentes then called Sangre Grande police and police officers of the CID came to his home where they asked for a statement.

Newsday was told investigators were unable to contact the police officers with whom Fuentes was liming.

More as this becomes available.