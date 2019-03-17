Health awareness a priority in Rio Claro

VILLAGERS from Tabaquite and surrounding villages took park in a health fair hosted by the Rio Claro Heritage and Festivals Committee at the Hansraj Sumairsingh Complex, Rio Claro, on Saturday.

They received free blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol testing. They also received free dental screening, vision tests and were given dietary advice.

Rio Claro/Mayaro MP Rushton Paray visited the fair and congratulated the committee for the initiative.

“The growing disenchantment with the delivery of health care services is of great concern. It either never-ending waiting periods, lack of medication and, in many cases, a lack of bedside manners.”

He said while it was undersoon that the public health sector had its constraints, he said his office was working with several companies to host outreach medical clinics throughout the constituency in the coming months.

These outreach programmes will target healthier diets and lifestyle.

“While it's an uphill battle, it is one of the many challenges that I have taken up willingly to improve the lives of people in this part of the country,” Paray said.

Councilor Hazaree Ramdeen said close to 200 people, mainly the elderly, attended the fair.

Staff at the Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA) also participated, as well as Rhonda Paray and Dr Chekuri of the Nutrition Division at the Health Ministry.

Representatives from several companies, including Nestle, Courts Optical, Smile Experts Dental Clinic, Cuts and Curves Gym, MIPED, Seiheiki Integrated Wellness Centre, Nutrilite, Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Care Safety Solutions Ltd and Guardian Life of the Caribbean Ltd, were also at the fair.