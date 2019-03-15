N Touch
Friday 15 March 2019
Letters to the Editor

Problem with my inheritance

THE EDITOR: Since 2003 I have been trying to get from the State a memorandum of assent for a parcel of land left to me through inheritance – the estate of Halliman Gopaul (file # 8/03).

The application was made through the Administrator General’s office and I received the assent in 2008. On picking up the document I noticed it was signed by the Chief State Solicitor since 2006.

Having the memorandum, I instructed my attorneys to have my parents’ names removed and my name inserted in the deed. On doing their land title search it was discovered that there was a mistake in the memorandum which was then sent back to the Chief State Solicitor for correction.

I have since visited and also written (registered mail) the CSS office and am yet to have the problem corrected or receipt of my complaint acknowledged.

I am now appealing to the Attorney General, the Solicitor General, the Chief Solicitor General and any politician to come to my rescue so that I may enjoy my inheritance.

AZARD GOPAUL, Princes Town

