Trini man and Venezuelan woman shot outside bar

A Trinidadian man and a Venezuelan woman are at the San Fernando hospital after being shot early yesterday at Classic Seamen Guest House, Restaurants and Bar (formerly Villa Capri) in Vistabella.

Police said the shooting happened at about 4 am near the entrance of the business place located at Elizabeth Street.

Up to yesterday police did not disclose the names of the injured duo. The man who is in his 40s suffered injuries to his abdomen and underwent emergency surgery at the hospital.

The woman is in her 20s was shot in her leg and is in stable condition.

Police were uncertain of the circumstances of the shooting. Many residents said they were asleep and unaware of the shooting. Marabella police are investigating.