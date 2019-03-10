Mitchell slams century for Merry Boys

Alescon Comets batsman Rayad Emit attempts a shot against Queen’s Park Cricket Club, during the Natioal League Two-day tournament match, at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair, yesterday.

HAKEEM Mitchell slammed a century to give Merry Boys the edge against El Socorro Youth Movement in round three of the National League Premiership One Two-Day tournament at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, yesterday.

Mitchell cracked 103 to guide Merry Boys to 260 all out batting first.

Mitchell was ably supported by former national youth cricketer Nathaniel McDavid who struck 68 and Bryan Boodram, who also represented TT at youth level grabbed six for 101 for El Socorro. In response, El Socorro closed day one on 105/4, still trailing Merry Boys by 155 runs. Takim Lowe showed some form closing on 43 not out and fast bowler Uthman Muhammad was the best bowler for Merry Boys taking 3/28.

At the Queen's Park Oval, former West Indies Under-19 player Jyd Goolie slammed 88 to lead defending champions Alescon Comets to 280 all out. Andy Gobin (45) and Anthony Alleyne (43) also made valuable contributions for Comets, with spinners Akeal Hosein taking 4/54 and Sunil Narine grabbing 2/23 for Queen's Park.

Queen's Park had a strong reply closing on 73/1 with Nicholas Alexis ending on 37 not out.

At Invaders Ground in Felicity, PowerGen are in command against Central Sports. PowerGen posted 184 batting first, before dismissing Central Sports for 132. At stumps, PowerGen closed on 52 without loss in the second innings for an overall lead of 104 runs.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Alescon Comets 280 (Jyd Goolie 88, Andy Gobin 45, Anthony Alleyne 43; Akeal Hosein 4/54) vs Queen's Park 73/1 (Nicholas Alexis 37 not out)

Merry Boys 260 (Hakeem Mitchell 103, Nathaniel McDavid 68, Bryan Boodram 6/101, Akil Timothy 3/70) vs El Socorro Youth Movement 105/4 (Takim Lowe 43 not out; Uthman Mohammed 3/28)

PowerGen 184 and 52/0 vs Central Sports 132

Victoria 247 vs Clarke Road 77/0