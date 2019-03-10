N Touch
Sunday 10 March 2019
Couple found nude, dead

A 34-year-old woman and her 31-year-old common-law husband were found dead in Sangre Grande early this morning.

Police reports indicate that they responded to a report of gunshots being heard at Moolchan Street, Guaico, Sangre Grande at about 3 am.

When they got there they found the couple, identified as Onika Crafton and Jamarrie John, nude and shot multiple times.

In a separate incident a man identified as Toongie Depiza was shot dead on the Boardwalk in Chaguaramas on Saturday night.

More on these incidents as they become available.

