Couple found nude, dead

A 34-year-old woman and her 31-year-old common-law husband were found dead in Sangre Grande early this morning.

Police reports indicate that they responded to a report of gunshots being heard at Moolchan Street, Guaico, Sangre Grande at about 3 am.

When they got there they found the couple, identified as Onika Crafton and Jamarrie John, nude and shot multiple times.

In a separate incident a man identified as Toongie Depiza was shot dead on the Boardwalk in Chaguaramas on Saturday night.

More on these incidents as they become available.