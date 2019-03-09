Central Sports to face PowerGen in Premiership

Central Sports will tackle PowerGen this weekend at Invaders Ground in Felicity, in the third round of the TTCB (TT Cricket Board) National League Premiership I League competition.

Both are the only teams to register victories for the 2019 season. In the first round (February 9 and 10), Clarke Road defeated El Socorro Youth Movement (EYM) by ten wickets and PowerGen whipped Queen’s Park by six wickets.

All four matches in the second round (February 23 and 24) were drawn.

Central Sports will be relying heavily on new recruits Marlon Richards, Ricky Jaipaul and ex-Barbados off-spinner Ryan Austin, as well as Kjorn Ottley and former Windward Islands batsman Keddy Lesporis.

The spin duo Ansil Bhaggan and Kavesh Kantasingh will be vital to the PowerGen line-up, with former TT wicket-keeper Steven Katwaroo, Guyanese pacer Ronsford Beaton, Ewart Nicholson, Mark Deyal and the Cooper brothers Akeil and Cephas among their other notable names.

In other matches this weekend, Queen’s Park will host defending champion Alescon Comets at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair. Both teams will be be missing several of their national players who are currently in Guyana for the regional four-day tournament. Also today, El Socorro Youth Movement will travel to Diego Martin to face Merry Boys and First Citizens Clarke Road will entertain Victoria at Wilson Road, Penal.