Nailah: ‘It was lit’
“It was lit.” That was how singer Nailah Blackman summed up her 2019 Carnival season.
Speaking with Newsday Tobago on Thursday after her performance at the Calypso Rose- Forever Young concert at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex, Blackman said: “It was really, really good. It was lit, I must say. Lit is the exact definition of my Carnival season.”
For Carnival 2019, she dropped a few songs, but that was not all.
Among them was Brave, her entrance in the power soca arena, written and sung by Blackman, Sekon Sta and Erphan Alves, along with Iron Love featuring the Laventille Rhythm Section and produced by Anson Soverall.
In 2018, Blackman, 23, released Sokah, which paid tribute to her grandfather’s legacy, and O Lawd Oye.
In June 2018, her position in the music world was cemented when she was nominated for a BET Award in the Best New International category, although she didn't win.
She also staged her own concert, Sokah Origins, which included performances by over 25 artistes from all over the Caribbean, including her close friend and musical Jamaican counterpart Shenseea, with whom she has recorded.
In 2017 she released her breakout hit Work Out, featuring Kes the Band.
It's no coincidence Blackman has a passion for music, being born into a musical family. She is the daughter of calypsonian Abby Blackman, and her grandfather was the late great Garfield Blackman, Ras Shorty I.
For Rose's concert she wore tiny white shorts, strappy black high heels, and a white jacket designed by Daniel Clarke of Black Rock, Tobago, creative director of the brand Fluorescent Black.
“I met him today (Thursday) for the very first time and he introduced me to Fluorescent Black and I am honestly so impressed by him. I feel honoured to be wearing a piece of his,” she said.
