Flow launches SSCL girls hardball competition

Director of marketing at Flow Cindy-Ann Gatt speaks during the launch of the Secondary Schools Cricket League Girls Hardball Competition,yesterday, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy,Tarouba.

FLOW officially launched the Girls’ Hardball Cricket competition, yesterday, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy,Tarouba, as the company stressed its stance on the importance of equal investment across the board.

Speaking at the official launch was director of marketing at FLOW, Cindy-Ann Gatt, as she expressed, “Cricket plays a significant part in the Trinidad identity and there is cause for excitement as the Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Girls’ Hardball Competition begins.” She continued, “At Flow, we always look at enhancing the value of women in the workplace. It’s the same sentiment that allows us to support girls on the cricket pitch. We believe cricket can strike that balance of strength among male and female players.”

Gatt expressed the importance of that balance on the pitch and with investments into the future generation. She explained, “In TT, we know our girls can play hardball cricket but it was only in 2016 that it was formalised into a zonal competition. But, more importantly, our interest in secondary school cricket also has to do with youth development. Like any sport, cricket carries responsibility, discipline and endurance.”

Gatt described these characteristics as the guidelines for a young person to succeed in life. “When you look at the game of cricket, it’s about understanding your opponent and how to keep up with them, how to strategise and how to keep focus even when the odds are not in your favour. Success is possible through grit and determination.”

In addition to the Hardball competition, Flow is also a sponsor to the SSCL Girls’ Under 16, Girls’ Lower Division, Boys’ Under 14 competitions and the Girls North vs South Classic tournament.

Gatt said, “This is Flow’s third year sponsoring this event and we are once again pleased to be affiliated with this competition. During that time, we have seen this competition flourish, putting the spotlight on the best of our young women players. They have shown that they have great skills and prowess in the sport based on their performances.”

Also, speaking at the event was president of the SSCL, Surujdath Mahabir said, “The SSCL is seeking to provide equal opportunities for our girl cricketers to pursue their passion and cricket careers. Thus far, we have been extremely successful in this initiative as girls from our competitions moved on to represent TT at the Under 19, senior level and also onto West Indies teams.”

He continued, “Over the last three years, the TT Under-19 teams have won two regional titles and were runners up in the other. All these girls would have come from the SSCL system.”

Mahabir thanked Flow for its ongoing partnership towards developing the youngsters by providing them with competitive tournaments. He said, “With continued sponsorship such as Flow’s, we will be able to create opportunities for our female cricketers to make their mark on the world stage.”

Teams- North, North-East, South, South-East