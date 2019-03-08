Central trash South-West by 123 runs

A South Zone batswoman keeps her eyes locked on the ball before attempting to play a shot against the South-East Zone, yesterday, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

IN the first match of the Flow’s SSFL Girls’ Hardball competition, Shunelle Sawh struck an unbeaten 52 runs as the Central zone crushed South-West by 123 runs at the Naparima College Ground, San Fernando. Sawh was accompanied by April Ramoutar, who also ended not out on 35 runs, as Central finished the innings with 198 runs for the loss of two wickets.

In response, South-West only mustered 75 runs as Kiara Ruben took three wickets for 11 runs during her spell with the ball for Central. Despite Anjali Goordeen’s knock of 44 runs not out for South-West, her efforts went in vain as Daylia Alexander also took two wickets for 17 runs as Central walked away with the victory.

The other matches were played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, where both the South and North zones were victorious in there encounter with their close rivals. Jesse Ferdinand led North to victory with her economic bowling and unbeaten 26 runs as her side chased down a target of 105 runs posted by the North-East. Shania Kistow made 23 runs for North-East but Ferdinand’s two wickets for four runs and Gabrielle Doopan’s two for 12 runs proved to be efficient enough to restrict their opponents to 104 for four wickets. In reply, the North Zone made 107 runs for the loss of two wickets in 10 overs. The South Zone won the toss and posted a total of 156 runs for six wickets after their allotted 20 overs. Juppy and Joseph contributed 27 and 23 runs, respectively, while Samaroo made 18 runs as the South Zone posted a large total on the opening day.

However, South-East did the total opposite in their run chase, crumbling for 64 runs all out in the 16th over. Samaroo snatched four wickets for seven runs with her dedicated overs as South Zone demolished South-East .