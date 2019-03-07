Police absentee probe postponed to Monday

Commissiner of Police Gary Griffith PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

The start of an inquiry into the absence of 149 police officers on Carnival Monday and Tuesday has been postponed to next Monday, so that Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith can acquire their files.

These officers will have to explain why they did not come to work during Carnival despite being rostered.

While some of them may have been absent for a legitimate reason, others could be slapped with a range of punishments, from a ten-day pay cut to being fired.

That is why Police Social and Welfare Association president Michael Seales is asking the commissioner to err on the side of caution while probing the absences, noting that if a decision is to be made to punish the officers, it would be after due process is followed.

“If he gives off the idea that he will apply sanctions, it would seem as though he had already made a determination without first giving the person the right to a fair trial and hearing.” said Seales yesterday in a conversation with Newsday.

Griffith told Newsday yesterday there was a 98.5 per cent police turnout for Carnival Monday and Tuesday – “the highest turnout in years,” he said.

Newsday was told some the 149 would have legitimate reasons for their absence. Seales spoke of one who had been hospitalised and another who had a death in his family.

“The officer’s father had passed away on Carnival Saturday,” explained Seales. “That person was the only surviving family member. I don’t think he would expect a person under those circumstances to come out to duty.”

Seales pointed out that even if the officer’s reason is not legitimate and he had no supporting documents to prove he was sick, the matter would have to be investigated, and if there is enough evidence, the officer will be put before a disciplinary panel of senior officers. The panel will then make a decision and recommend to the top cop what punishment should be meted out.

For officers found to have been absent without a proper reason, the maximum punishment is usually a ten-day pay cut. But if the person falsified a sick leave certificate or gave a reason that turned out to be untrue, then the panel could suggest the officer be demoted, or even fired.

Despite the call for caution, the PSWA president said he fully supports the CoP’s move to hold the absent officers to account.

“The association endorses him looking at the people who were errant in not reporting for the Carnival. The commissioner should deal with them, once he finds them wanting. But it is for him to find out what actually happened,” Seales said.