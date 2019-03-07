Anton & Lolita repeat as Couva J’Ouvert champs

Savannah Bar presentation at Couva J’Ouvert.

Bandleaders Deejay Anton and Lolita Mohan continued their reign as J’Ouvert champions at Couva Carnival celebrations when they captured the approval of the judges on Monday with their presentation of Alive & Well before the largest crowd to witness the opening salvo of carnival festivities in the central region for many years.

Supported by a massive throng of 1,300 revellers, Alive & Well was, by far, the largest J’Ouvert band to strut their stuff since the present Couva Carnival Committee (CCC) took over organisation of the festival some 25 years ago.

“J’Ouvert this year has been very spectacular. There were 13 bands on the streets and there was a huge mass of spectators taking in the action. In every aspect this has been the best since this committee took over the runining of carnival in Couva,” said an elated CCC chairman, Ramchand Rajbal Maraj.

SMIK J’Ouvert’s presentation of Happy Time Ova, led by Michael and Dorie Parasram, placed second in the Band of the Year category, with Family offered by Savannah taking third position.

Kari Seetahal, from J’Ouvert People’s band The Galleon Passage, was crowned J’Ouvert King, with Marlon Nankumar, from the band Trinidad is Not Paradise Anymore, coming second, and Keron Myers from Blue Jammers’ King Issues, in third place.

J’Ouvert Queen is Tracey Lalchan with Kamala Portraying Our Guardian. Second place went to Renuka Jattansingh from the band We Doh Beg Crew with her portrayal of Kamal Mash Up The Treasury. Sharyn Myers, from Blue Jammers, placed third with Queen Issues.

Male Individual went to Vikash Roopnarine with Tribute to Ken ‘Professor’ Philmore from the band Alive & Well. Female Individual is Nyasha Jaipaul from We Doh Beg Crew with De Sandal Deal Mash Up.