Pundit: Call on God for protection

DEVOTIONS: Flowers adorn the Shiva murti at the Krishna Temple in Princes Town during Maha Shivratri devotions on Monday night.

ALL it takes is a simple prayer to dispel evil and instill peace. Pundit Sunil Seetahal, spiritual head of the Krishna Temple in Jaipaulsingh Road, Princes Town called on devotees to take the time to pray.

Speaking at the annual Shivratri celebration on Monday night, Seetahal said evil is lurking in TT. “The crime rate has spiralled and every day we hear of the pain and suffering of people everywhere.”

He urged the national community to stop making excuses and come together and pray. For the Hindu community, he called on devotees to pray to Lord Shiva on a daily basis.

He told devotees that attaining peace and protection from God is not difficult. He said that Hindus chant, “Om Namah Shivaya” and this simple prayer could work miracles in their lives. He thanked those who chose to offer puja for Shivratri instead of going out to Carnival fetes.

“While we have many aspects of our culture here in this country, we must adhere to the rules of Sanatan Dharma - our eternal religion,” he said. During 12 hours of devotions, devotees offered flowers and milk to the lingam (a blessed stone representing Lord Shiva) at the temple.

Singer Cintra Sookhoo sang Shiva bhajans (religious songs) while Seetahal read verses from the Shiva Puran (book of Lord Shiva).