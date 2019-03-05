The making of a Carnival mural

Building it right.

GARY CARDINEZ

LAST Sunday International artist and creative director of cosmetic brand Make Up Forever, Dany Sanz was at the Oneness fete at the Queen’s Hall Car Park, St Ann's, where she painted a mural while everyone around her was having fun.

Of course, she stopped on a few occasions to take a little jump to the music, but that never deterred her from her work.

Sanz has been exposed to various cultures all over the world while doing what she lives for – painting and make-up. She has visited places like New York, London, Dubai and Shanghai and whenever she returned to Paris she tells her friend of six years Neishel Pierron of her adventures.

Pierron, who lives in Paris and works for Make Up Forever, also runs Carnival Make up Addicts, and has been telling Sanz about the mix of our culture which she feels is unique only to TT. Pierron said she has been trying to get Sanz to come to Trinidad for quite some time and the artist finally decided to take the plunge.

Now she is here, Sanz cannot believe there are so many different things in one little country. She has discovered so many firsts, she is amazed.

Pierron wanted this to be a perfect trip for her friend so she planned several things in advance.

Together they have been doing make-up for masqueraders and Sanz was very excited about doing the make-up for Trini Revellers’ Carnival King Nigel Baptiste. She says it is the first time she has done make-up for such a large costume (Taurus Raging through the fields of the Universe). Sanz has also led three master classes since she has been here.

Pierron invited Sanz to be a part of Oneness and wanted something different in the fete, hence the art exhibition. While Sanz leaves a mural in almost every city she visits, she was not able to do so in Trinidad.

So she decided to paint one using Neishel as her subject. The artist decided to do the mural during the party as she wanted her creation to be a part of the music and enjoyment at the fete. Watching Sanz in action was amazing and today we give readers a touch of this genius with several stages of the work she created while at Oneness.