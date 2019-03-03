Woman arrested over lost 3-yr-old boy

POLICE officers arrested a Siparia woman after they found her three year old son unsupervised during Kiddies Carnival activities in the area last Friday. In a statement, the TT Police Service (TTPS) said officers were on mobile patrol around 7.15 pm when they found a male juvenile who appeared to be lost. The child was standing in the middle of a roadway crying and had no adult supervision.

The child was unable to provide officers the names of his parents. Efforts to obtain help from people nearby to locate the child's parents proved futile. The child was taken to the Siparia Police Station. At 7.40 pm, a woman came to the station and said the child was hers. She claimed she left the boy in the care of his grandmother for five minutes. The woman was told about how the child was found alone and about the offence of exposing a child to danger.

The woman was arrested. The boy was subsequently handed over to his father.