Body found in burnt car

Police are trying to identify the burnt body of a man found in a car in Valencia yesterday.

They said at about 9 am police responded to a report of a burning car in Sawmill Avenue, just off the Valencia Old Road. When they got there the fire was out, but the body was found in the back seat.

Up to press time the man could not be identified.

People with information on the body are asked to call 999, 555, 800-TIPS, or contact the Commissioner of Police via WhatsApp at 482-GARY