Rape victim’s mom offers to bail out accused

A 21-YEAR-OLD man appeared Tuesday in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court charged with raping a 13-year-old schoolgirl.

The accused, his parents, the girl and her parents were in court for the hearing.

But while magistrate Alicia Chankar was conducting a hearing, the girl’s mother told the court her husband would stand bail for the accused, Ravindra Rampadarath.

Rampadarath is from Brothers Road, New Grant, on the outskirts of Princes Town.

Chankar read a charge to Rampadarath that on January 7, 2019, he sexually penetrated the girl at Premier Guest House, Corinth, San Fernando.

He was not called upon to plead.

Police prosecutor Cleyon Seedan said he had no objection to bail, as long as the accused undertook not to communicate with the girl whether directly or indirectly.

Chankar then announced $75,000 bail and named Rampadarath’s father as surety after she asked him to step forward. But when the magistrate said so, the girl’s mother interrupted, “Ma’am, my husband wanted to take the bail for him.”

Chankar responded, “The matter will go its course.”

The charge was laid under the Children Act by WPC Nicole St John. The accused will reappear on March 26.