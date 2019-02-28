PM signs intra-regional travel agreement

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

The Prime Minister on Wednesday signed TT on to the Caricom Multilateral Air Services Agreement, intended to boost the regional transportation.

Dr Rowley and his fellow Caricom Heads of Government signed the agreement on the final day of their latest Inter-sessional Meeting in St Kitts and Nevis.

The Caricom Multilateral Air Services Agreement expands the scope for airlines owned by Caricom nations to provide air services throughout the Community, the Office of the Prime Minister said in a release.

The agreement will allow for no restriction on routes, capacity or traffic rights and should facilitate increased intra-regional travel as well as provide more cargo options for exporters and importers with resulting cost savings.

When fully implemented this should provide a major boost to the regional transportation sector, which is a critical aspect of the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME). Discussions on the agreement was first announced at a CSME meeting in Port of Spain last December.