Stern named new national U17 coach

Stern John.

FORMER TT international forward Stern John has been named head coach of the national Under-17 men’s team.

This was confirmed in a media release issued by the TT Football Association (TTFA) yesterday, following the approval of his appointment during a TTFA board meeting on Monday.

He will begin the immediate job of preparing his charges for the Concacaf Under-17 Men’s Championship, which takes place in Florida in May, and is a qualifying event for the 2019 FIFA Under-17 Men’s World Cup in Brazil. Peru were originally awarded host nation for the World Cup but were stripped because of “infrastructural challenges” as confirmed by FIFA yesterday.

The Under-17 team have been starved for preparation and will likely have to play catch-up to their regional opponents ahead of their tests against the likes of Mexico. They were last coached by another former TT international, Russell Latapy, but have not trained in almost a year.

John, TT’s leading goalscorer with 71 goals in 110 international matches, is a former TT Pro League title-winning coach with Central FC. He currently serves as an assistant on the senior men’s national team.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for me and I’m excited for the challenge. It’s not an easy challenge but I’m excited and I’m relishing the opportunity to work with the youngsters,” John said in the media release.

“I’ve been working with the TT senior men’s team for a couple years and also with Central FC so, I have a little experience under my belt. Hopefully, I can continue with my experience and bring something to the youth team. It’s definitely an exciting period to be serving as head coach of a national team for my country,” he added.

He said having played at every level, working with up-and-coming players was a “big deal”.

“I think we are going to have to look at players and definitely hit the ground running.

“I’m ready to start working and I’ve already contacted some staff members who I want on my staff. I’m looking at some young players at home and abroad so hopefully we can start soon because we don’t have a lot of time so hopefully we can get a team going to prepare for the tournament,” John continued.

The names of his support staff are expected to be announced by next week.

John, however, has already begun measuring TT’s opponents at the Concacaf event.

“I think from watching the teams we will play against...we have a great opportunity. Three teams will come out of the group and the main thing in these competitions is to try and win your first game,” the ex-English Premier League player said.

“It’s not going to be an easy challenge but I think we have the quality in the players in TT. We have a good bunch of young players who played under Russell (Latapy) before and I think I just have to continue on what he’s done before and keep building and working with the team,” John said.

TT will face Bermuda in the first match on May 1, followed by meetings with Jamaica two days later and Mexico, their toughest test, on May 5.