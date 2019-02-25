Young: Guns for prison officers coming soon

National Security Minister Stuart Young

National Security Minister Stuart Young this afternoon said government is finalising the process of getting guns for prison officers to carry home for their personal protection.

Speaking at a press conference for the handing over of 250 stab proof vests to prison officers, Young said while he could not say exactly how long it would take for the process to be completed, it was in its final stages. The conference was held at the Ministry of National Security, Temple Court, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain.

"The procurement of firearms for prison officers is on the way and we are at the end of the procurement process, so I am hoping that we can complete that very shortly.

"We will be using the keep and carry system and it's in the hands of the prison commissioner to determine who gets to carry it home and for how long. I just want to be able to provide more assets for more utilisation. My understanding is we should be awarding the contract very shortly."

Young said the safety of prison officers while on the job remained his top priority and also announced the construction of a new, upgraded prison in Tobago, while visiting the island recently.

Describing the state of the current Tobago prison as "upsetting," Young said government was already in the process of procuring 10 acres of land to build the new prison.