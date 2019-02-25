Woman shot nine times waiting for boyfriend

A Champs Fleurs woman is in stable condition after she was shot nine times while waiting for her boyfriend in Malabar last night.

Police said Tashay Melville, 27, was in a brown Hyundai Elantra car, waiting for her boyfriend at Joseph Avenue, off La Croix Road, Malabar, Arima, at around 10.30 pm when she heard several gunshots.

Melville said she felt a burning throughout her body and realised she was shot.

A taxi driver nearby saw the blood on Melville's body and took her to the Arima Health Facility. She was treated for nine gunshot wounds. Four to her thigh, two shots to her stomach, one at her elbow, one to her wrist and one to her hand.

She was later transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where she was last reported as being in stable condition.