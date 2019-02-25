Rape convict found dead

An inmate at the Maximum Security Prison died at the Arima Health Facility after he was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday morning.

According to a release from the Prison Service, at about 7.15 am, Deodath Mohammed, who was serving an eight-year sentence at the Maximum Security Prison, Arouca for rape and malicious wounding, was found unresponsive in his cell. Mohammed, 59, was taken to the Arima Health Facility, where he was declared dead at 8.15 am. His body bore no marks of violence.

The Prison Service extended sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mohammed.