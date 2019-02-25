Giselle is THA Inter-Dept Personality 2019

Duke Moses, representing the Division of Food Production, placed second in the Personality segment of the THA Inter-Department Personality and Calypso competition last Thursday at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex.

School teacher Giselle Donaldson-Yeates, representing the Division of Education, last Thursday walked away with the prestigious title of Personality 2019 beating out 11 out contestants to take home the coveted top prize in the THA Inter-Department Personality and Calypso competition at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex.

Donaldson-Yeates also took the top prize for Best Costume with Floral Splendour which depicted an orchid awakened to bring the colour, flair and vibes of Carnival. The costume was designed and crafted by Odette Jack.

In an interview with Newsday Tobago after the show, Donaldson-Yeates 39, who hails from Les Coteaux, said she was elated and overwhelmed with the results even though she expected to win.

“I knew I had it in the bag because I’m very extreme and outstanding in everything that I set out to do and always set the bar very high.

“I was asked by members of the Division to go up and I felt that it was going to be another win for the bag as it was my fourth competition, fourth win and I was positioned to appear in position number four… it was a sign,” she laughed.

Donaldson-Yeates said while the crowd support was awe-inspiring, her wins depend on both her husband and daughter.

“I am appreciative of the crowd response as I always strive to please and give people their monies worth.

“I would have to credit my husband Dane Yeates and daughter Amaiya, we are a team and they are my biggest supporters. My husband will build any prop and give advice where needed and my daughter is my critique and assistant,” Donaldson-Yeates said.

In second place in the annual event was Yvonne Duke-Moses, representing the Division of Food Production, Forestry and Fisheries. Representing the Office of the Chief Secretary, Marlon Gottsleben captured the third spot while Javon Carrington, representing the Division of Sport and Youth Affairs took the fourth spot. Carrington also won the Best Talent, delivering a piece entitled The Baddest Character.