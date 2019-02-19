Man arrested for homemade shotgun

A 36-year-old San Souci man is in police custody after he was found with a homemade shotgun on Monday afternoon.

Police said members of the Toco Police Station and Eastern Division Emergency Response Unit were on patrol in San Souci at around 1.30 pm, when they saw the man walking along the road with the shotgun and eight rounds of .12 gauge ammunition.

He was arrested and taken to the Toco Police Station where he was charged.