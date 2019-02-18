Rowley: Tobagonians enjoying best of TT

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

Kinnesha George-Harry

“Not every day is the perfect day and the perfect weather.”

So said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who is also Political Leader of the People’s National Movement (PNM), as he addressed supporters at the party meeting last week Tuesday in Mason Hall and appealed to them to appreciate Tobago and all that it has to offer.

“If you don’t appreciate the quality of life and the place you live in, nobody is going to appreciate it for you. I can tell you now, without fear of contradiction that the people of Tobago are enjoying the best of Trinidad and Tobago in terms of where they live, what they have and what they can do.

“Contrary to those who have unfettered access on the media to talk foolishness, misinformation and downright lies, your business is in good hands and Tobago is making progress,” he declared.

Touting himself as an environment guru, he unleashed criticism on opposition parties in TT who he said were against the Sandals project in Tobago.

“The Opposition accused us (the government) of being salesmen but at the same time after they badmouth the project and got it collapsed and Sandals withdraw, the blame is now that the Government did not explain it properly and handle it properly.

“When they were out there night and day, morning and evening badmouthing the project… and you the people that wanted project, you all sat there with your fingers on your lips and let a handful of people create the environment of unwelcome and trying to convince you now is somebody else. There is no need for tears, I am disappointed and I am sure you are but somebody has helped us away from that,” he said.

Rowley also commented on a press conference hosted by UNC activist Devant Maharaj, Attorney Nyree Alfonso and Maritime expert Harry Ragoonanan where the disclosed findings from a document on the procurement process of the Galleons Passage. In the document, which was released a day after a judgement ordered Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan to make the documents public under the Freedom of Information Act, it was noted that while the Galleons Passage was the cheapest, it was the least favourable among five possible ships which were offered in response to a tender for vessels for the sea bridge.

“We paid $17 million for that boat,” Rowley told supporters, and referring to Maharaj, Affonso and Ragoonanan, added:

“Those are the people who are directing the national conversations and if we don’t come directly to you like this and tell you what is happening to your business, you’ll never know.”