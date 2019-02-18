Faris: UNC wants chaos

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi has accused the Opposition UNC of trying to destabilise the country, saying through its refusal to support government in vital legislation which requires a special majority, the UNC is showing it wants the country to fall into organised chaos.

“Quite simply, my position is, the Opposition wants chaos. They want the country to collapse because they feel there would be some prosperity in that.” Al-Rawi said after speaking at a seminar on meeting global AML/CFT standards and mitigating emerging financial crime threats, at the Radisson Hotel last recently.

“It’s why they didn’t support (the) anti-gang (bill), it’s why they didn’t support income tax, FATCA, child marriage, sex offenders registry,” he continued, “They want an ungovernable country.”

A strident Al-Rawi yesterday knocked the opposition, days after opposition leader Kamla Persad Bissessar knocked Dr Keith Rowley and the PNM, and accused them of “race-baiting.”