Attorney blocked from picketing law office

Photo: Jeff Mayers

ATTORNEY Cherry Ann Rajkumar has been restrained from picketing the law offices of WASA chairman Romney Thomas, who is also an attorney and director of the Southern Medical Clinic, where it is alleged she was given an overdose of radiation therapy during a CT scan last March.

A similar restraint in the form of an injunction against the clinic and its director Dr Rupert Indar was lifted by Justice Frank Seepersad, who said he could not continue the injunction, as it raised “important public interest issues” that should be resolved with urgency.

The clinic, Indar and Thomas were granted an emergency injunction last week by Justice Eleanor Donaldson-Honeywell in a defamation claim they filed against Rajkumar.

In the claim, they alleged Rajjumar made a series of posts on Facebook in which she spoke of her case and called for a boycott of the clinic. She also asked for the logs of the CT scan machine.

They also claimed Rajkumar intensified the publications and took to picketing Indar, Southern Medical and Thomas’ premises, “and shows no intention of stopping,” after she was sent a pre-action protocol letter.

The matter was adjourned to February 27, to be heard in the San Fernando High Court.