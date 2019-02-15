Ramsey-Moore ‘excited about Panorama’

PAN POSITION PICKS: Pan Trinbago's president Beverly Ramsey-Moore picking for Tobago band Alpha Pan Pioneers playing position in Saturday's small bands finals. She picked number from the box held out by Pan Trinbago's trustee Keith Simpson at NCC VIP lounge, QP Savannah. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

President of Pan Trinbago Beverly Ramsey-Moore said she is excited despite how hectic the season has been. At the Panorama draw for semifinal positions for medium and large bands at the NCC Lounge, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, she said it has been an excellent season. "I am proud of our member bands and pan players. The standard this year is extremely high and I know the semifinals will be fantastic."

She said she anticipates even greater excitement leading up to the finals based on the increased support pan has received from the public this year. "I can't wait to see what finals will be like. We thank TT for coming out in such great numbers."

Asked about disbursement of funds from the National Carnival Commission (NCC), she said the commission has been living up to the pledges and arrangements with Pan Trinbago. "We have not had any challenges regarding the transfer of funds. We were told our allocation for this year is $20 million. We may fall short a little, but negotiations will continue. I expect there will be good will, and much support."

The positions drawn from one to 14 for medium bands are: Scherzando, Cordettes, Joylanders, Melodians, Pan Elders, St Margurets, San City, Pamberi, Power Stars, Valley Harps, Katzen Jammers, Steel Xplosion, Arima Angel Harps, and Courts Sound Specialists.

Large band positions drawn for semi finalists from one to 14 are: Invaders, Fonclaire, Super Novas, Renegades, Exodus, Phase II Pan Groove, Starlift, Silver Stars, Desperadoes, Birdsong, All Stars, Tropical Angel Harps and Buccooneers.