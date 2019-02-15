NFM outfits local cricket umpires

Brand Manager of National Flour Mills Kevon Fields, left, presents president of the TT Umpires and Scorers’ Council Parasram Singh with a Command Performance sponsorship package to outfit officials for the 2019 TTCB cricket season. PHOTO COURTESY TTCB

PRESIDENT of the TT Umpires and Scorers’ Council Parasram Singh has expressed his appreciation to the National Flour Mills (NFM) for its timely sponsorship for the TT Cricket Board’s 2019 season.

Singh recently met Brand Manager of NFM Kevon Fields at the company’s Wrightson Road, Port-of-Spain head office to discuss details of the arrangement. For the new season, the officials will be known as "Command Performance” umpires.

Command Performance is the latest brand of pet food on the local market which has been added to the NFM’s list of products.

Singh collected a batch of monogrammed jerseys and caps which he said will outfit the umpires in the premiership division of the TTCB competitions which recently got underway.

Singh said, “I am extremely happy to receive on behalf of the Umpires and Scorers’ Council this timely sponsorship by the National Flour Mills. I want to give you the assurance that the umpires will wear the NFM logo with pride and maintain the highest standards on the field and bring pride to the NFM for their show of corporate responsibility.”

The recently elected third vice-president of the TTCB told Fields that TT umpires are among the best in the Caribbean with Joel Wilson appointed to the ICC Elite Panel, and Peter Nero, the chairman of the Cricket West Indies Training and Examinations Council.

He told the NFM Brand Manager that currently Zahid Bassarath and Danesh Ramdhanie are among the leading regional umpires who are on the verge of being called up for international duty.

“Local umpires, both male and female, are being recruited on an ongoing basis and are trained to take their responsibilities very seriously as opportunities are now opened up for them to earn a good living in cricket,” said Singh.

He told NFM’s Fields that recently the Council completed a training programme for inmates at the Golden Grove Prison in conjunction with the Prisons Service which was very successful. He said the graduates can look forward to completing practical training on their re-entry into society as part of their rehabilitation.