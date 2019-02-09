Support pours in for Malick hero

John Julien, 57, shows a document cerifying him as the recipient of a Hummingbird Bronze Medal for bravery. He was awarded the medal for rescuing a newborn baby that was left abandoned in a dumpster in 2013. Today he is struggling with keeping a roof over his head. Photo: Shane Superville

Several agencies and good Samaritans plan to help Hummingbird medal recipient John Julien after Newsday highlighted his cry for help on Thursday.

Newsday understands staff at the Community Development arm of the Housing Development Corporation, together with the St Augustine Rotary Club and other private benefactors, have expressed willingness to help Julien find a better home and give him employment.

One person said he was moved by Julien’s refusal to pawn his Hummingbird medal and pledged to provide him with some of the things he needed.

Newsday also understands officials from the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services are expected to visit Julien next week.

Newsday visited Julien’s makeshift home in Malick, Barataria, yesterday but was told he had gone out.