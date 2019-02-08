WASA apologises for delay in repairing pipeline Dry taps in South East Trinidad

WASA says an unforeseen delay in the completion of repairs to the ruptured 36-inch diameter transmission main at Mango Road, Tabaquite, is responsible for the continued interruption in the supply of pipe borne water to customers in South East Trinidad served by the Navet water treatment plant.

In a statement this morning, the authority said its crews have been working around the clock, and work is projected to be completed by 2 pm today.

Among the areas affected are: Rio Claro, Tabaquite, Biche, Mayaro, Poole Village, Tableland, New Grant, St Julien, Princes Town, Williamsville Moruga Road between Naparima Mayaro Road Junction and Cachipe, Barrackpore, Ste Madeleine, St Charles, Cipero Road, Torrib Tabaquite Road, Guaracara and Golconda.

WASA said it may take up to 24 hours to normalise the scheduled pipe borne supply to some affected areas after the plant resumes full operations.

For further information or assistance, customers can also contact the authority's customer call centre toll free at 800-4420/4426.

WASA said it apologises for the inconvenience and thanks customers for their patience and understanding.