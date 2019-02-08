More calypso tents open tonight

ALL major calypso tents will open this weekend in the north, south and east.

Last night Klassic Ruso opened at City Hall in Port of Spain and the Back to Basic and Kaiso Karavan got a head start with both opening last week.

As is standard practice, Kalypso Revue will open tonight at 8.30 pm at the Arima Velodrome, Arima. The tent moves to its base at SWWTU Hall on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain tomorrow.

Other tents open tonight include the Weston “Cro Cro” Rawlins managed Icons Calypso Tent at Sanderson Park, Fyzabad. The Divas Calypso Cabaret International tent owned and managed by Dr Rudolph Ottley will also open at 8 pm as well as the following:

Kaiso House Calypso Tent, Queen’s Park Savannah, 7 pm.

Kaiso Showcase, Palms Club, Pointe a Pierre Road, San Fernando, 8 pm.

