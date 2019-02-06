TTPS busts child sex ring, Gary: “We have just begun”

Police rescued 17 girls, aged 15-17, from a business place on Ariapita Avenue this morning and Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith described the operation as "just the tip of the iceberg."

Griffith told Newsday the business place was one of several where police found young girls held captive, and police believe they would have been used in a sex ring.

Griffith said they went to several places – including Westmoorings – to rescue the girls. He added that several people, most of whom were Asian, were arrested in relation to the discovery.

“This seems to be a massive trade that has been going on and I intend to destroy it,” Griffith said. “We have only just begun.

"By doing this I would put a chink in the armour of the criminals and from there we will rust that armour.

"It seems that something that has been covered up for a while. Anybody who has been involved in this – whether in or out of uniform – we intend to pull in all these individuals.”

Griffith implored the public to speak out if they noticed any suspicious activity. “We have good documents that can lead to cracking down on further elements in this ring, dealing with child prostitution, abuse of minors, illegal drugs and the people who have been involved in it.”

“If you see something, say something. If it is you are uncomfortable, then Whatsapp the info to me at 482 GARY and from there we will be able to investigations of those areas and by doing this, it would make things more difficult for people who have been thriving in this business for far too long at the expense of little children.”