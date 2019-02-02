Chinese Ambassador stands by Maduro

Senate president Christine Kangaloo, left, Chinese Ambassador Song Yumin, Speaker Brigid Annisette-George and Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez, right, cut the ribbon to open the Chinese art exhibition at the Chinese Embassy, Long Circular Road, Maraval, last Thursday. PHOTO BY KERWIN PIERRE

Chinese Ambassador to TT Song Yumin has expressed support to the Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro-led regime and urged the international community to oppose foreign military intervention in the South American country.

Responding to questions posed by Newsday via e-mail, Yumin expressed his sentiments and called on TT’s Government to find a “positive solution” to ongoing tensions.

“China has been closely following the current situation in Venezuela,” Yumin said.

“We support the Venezuelan government's efforts to uphold national sovereignty, independence and stability. All countries should earnestly observe the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and oppose external intervention in Venezuela's own affairs as well as any attempts by one country to interfere in another's internal affairs.”

“Trinidad and Tobago is a close neighbour of Venezuela. We hope Trinidad and Tobago can play a positive and constructive role in finding an appropriate solution for this issue.”

Yumin also said he was satisfied with the state of diplomatic relations between China and TT, and said in the coming year his government intends to invest more in various sectors in Trinidad.

“China and Trinidad and Tobago enjoy profound traditional friendship. The China-TT relationship has maintained a good momentum.

“In the coming year, China is willing to continuously enhance cooperation with Trinidad and Tobago in various areas such as public health, cultural and people- to people exchanges.”

As the Chinese community prepares to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year on Tuesday, Yumin also extended best wishes to TT and its local Chinese.