Much to prove as Red Force squad named Spinner Khan leads TT into action vs Windwards

Red Force spinner Imran Khan

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force has revealed the squad to play their opening match of the West Indies 4-Day Championship on December 13th at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba. The team will open the campaign against the Windward Island Volcanoes, with much to prove after finishing bottom of the table last season.

All-rounder Imran Khan will be captaining the side, with Denesh Ramdin not included in the team as he hopes to be selected in the West Indies outfit hosting England in January. Khan is one of the more experienced players in the team and stood out in an otherwise dismal season last year. The 34-year-old has 92 First-Class matches under his belt and was one of the few TT bowlers to register over 25 wickets last season, with fellow all-rounder Yannic Cariah named as his deputy.

In the 2018 season, Cariah scored two hundreds and three half-centuries, garnering 544 runs at an average of 60 while claiming 18 scalps. He recently earned spots in the West Indies A team against the visiting Sri Lanka last June, and the West Indies B team during the Regional Super50 Cup in October. Cariah will be joined by wicketkeeper and Queen's Park Cricket Club teammate Joshua Da Silva, after both copped the Senior and Junior Sports Personality Awards last month for their club.

The Red Force maintains an air of familiarity otherwise, keeping faith with players from the last edition of the tournament, such as batsman Kyle Hope, youth 'keeper Amir Jangoo, as well as promising players like Bryan Charles and Jeremy Solozano. With players such as Tion Webster, Odean Smith and the returning Ricky Jaipaul also looking to turn the team's fortunes around, they will also be banking on the experience of West Indies international and former Red Force skipper Jason Mohammed.

FULL SQUAD:

Imran Khan (Captain), Yannic Cariah (Vice-Captain), Kyle Hope, Jeremy Solozano, Amir Jangoo, Jason Mohammed, Joshua Da Silva, Tion Webster, Daniel St. Clair, Bryan Charles, Odean Smith, Anderson Phillip and Ricky Jaipaul.

Technical Staff: Kelvin Williams (coach), Roland Sampath (manager), Jason Pilgrim (physio)