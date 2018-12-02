Young: Stiffer fines for using police uniforms

National Security Minister Stuart Young in the Lower House. File photo

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young says Government is looking at increasing the fines for people held for illegally using police uniforms.

He was responding to a question from Oropouche West MP Vidia Gayadeen-Gopeesingh on how he intends to curtail the use of police and army uniforms by criminals, following the use of these uniforms to kidnap a UWI employee. This was likely a reference to Maria Dass-Supersad, who was rescued by police on Wednesday night.

Young said police and army uniforms were not involved in the incident, but a bulletproof vest with a police emblem and camouflage fatigues.

"Of course the use of these items is of serious concern to the Government and in particular the Ministry of National Security," he added.

He said the ministry has been engaged in conversations with the Police Service and Defence Force, asking them to put more measures in place.

"Unfortunately there have been a few incidents where this has taken place and those who are detected are prosecuted."

Gayadeen-Gopeesingh asked if there were any cases where the uniforms were loaned or borrowed and Young said it was the case in one of the recent kidnappings, but: "Those persons were now behind bars." He pointed out it is a crime to use police or Defence Force uniforms.

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal asked whether Government would be reviewing laws and penalties regarding people in possession of these items and equipment. Young said the ministry was looking at the policy with respect to camouflage.

"With respect to use of police uniforms in an unauthorised manner, what I can foresee is the increase in fines and penalties related to such."

He also reported the Commissioner of Police has been leading the conversation with UWI security personnel and the principal to provide support in improving security at the campus.

St Augustine MP Prakash Ramadhar asked whether the mobile police post at UWI had been removed, but Young said he did not have the answer.