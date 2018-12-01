WASA has new app for leaks

Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte says the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) now has an app through which citizens can make reports on leakages.

He said so during the launch of another phase of the Ministry of Works and Transport’s road rehabilitation programme at the Agua Santa Asphalt Plant, Wallerfield.

Saying the app should be part of a national campaign, Le Hunte said it could ensure the Authority responds to leakages in a more timely fashion. “I have heard a lot of complaints about the system when people call in, they take a long time to get through. We are trying to fix that. But there is also an app that is out there and very simple whereby you take out a picture. It uploads with the co-ordinates of where the leak is.” Le Hunte said the app is checked regularly.

“I am hoping we could get the national community involved in it. So, we will do our best to try to address it once and for all.”