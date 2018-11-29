NGC launches videos on proper energy use

Mark Loquan, president of the National Gas Company of TT Ltd (NGC). PHOTO COURTESY NGC.

In an effort to raise awareness and engage the public on the importance of the proper usage of energy, the National Gas Company TT (NGCTT) in collaboration with Team IAMovement, launched a three-part video series to provide citizens with bite-size pieces of information to which which everyone can relate.

Speaking yesterday at the launch at Central Bank Auditorium, PoS, NGC president Mark Loquan said in meeting the challenge of change, NGC’s key assumption is that if people know better, they will do better.

Loquan said the Rethinking Energy video series is a key tool in NGC’s energy-efficiency education strategy and it is his belief that it has power to break through the consumption culture that underpins the public’s relationship with electricity. He said it is a culture that came with the gift of natural-gas abundance with which TT was blessed, but it is no secret that days of natural gas abundance are no more.

"We are now on the other side of the gas production curve and our changed circumstances require a change in culture and in the behaviour that supports it, from each one of us.

“This is the message which we hope will hit home with the population, particularly children and young adults, when this video series pops up on various electronic and social media platforms which engage their time.”