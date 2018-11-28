Teen shot dead by police identified

A 19-year-old man who was shot and killed by Central Division police on Tuesday afternoon has been identified as Aziz Mawas of Petersfield, Chaguanas.

Relatives went to the Chaguanas police station yesterday and told ASP Richard Smith who he was.

Mawasi and eight others were at a house at Pierre Road, Felicity around 3.30 pm on Tuesday when Central Division Operations Unit police surrounded the house before searching it.

It is alleged that Mawasi fired at the officers with a Glock pistol and the police returned fire, killing him. He was taken to the Chaguanas Health Centre,where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police searched the house and found and seized a two other revolvers and a quantity of ammunition.

The owner of the house was among those eight detained, who investigators said they are wanted in connection with several gun-related crimes in the Central Division.