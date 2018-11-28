Malabar man, 95, robbed at home

File photo

A 95-YEAR-OLD, bed-ridden Malabar man and his 79-year-old female relative were robbed of jewellery and other valuables by two bandits on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, at 5.20 am Babora Duboisson was standing in her yard when two men jumped the fence and ordered the elderly woman into her home. They took her cell phone valued $800 and other valuables.

The bandits then went to a bedroom where Clifford Joseph was asleep and awoke the elderly man, before robbing him of a gold ring with a purple stone valued $5,000, and another gold ring with a star worth $200. The bandits then escaped by running through an open door at the western side of the house and onto the road.