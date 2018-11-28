COPs to have items damaged in flood replaced

Gary Griffith

The Commissioner of Police has intervened to make life more comfortable for six senior Tobago police officers based at the flood-prone Oropune Gardens who were affected by the recent floods.

The officers, who were given HDC homes at Oropune Gardens, were severely affected by last month’s flooding, which resulted in household items provided by the State being destroyed.

The officers had complained about the loss, saying they were severely inconvenienced only by being away from their loved ones, but having to cope with being without fridges, stoves and other items.