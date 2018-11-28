Arima man abducted, sexually assaulted

A 23-YEAR-OLD Arima man was abducted at knife-point Tuesday night, forced into a maxi taxi and taken to Sangre Grande where he was sexually assaulted.

The man later escaped and got the attention of an off-duty police officer who held a suspect a short distance away. Police seized a knife from the suspect and took him to the Sangre Grande police station where he remains detained.

Investigators seized CCTV footage from the area and police arranged for a doctor to examine the rape victim. WPC Kirai Roopnarine is investigating.