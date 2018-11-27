Glamorgan woman found hanging at her home

A 51-year-old woman was found dead from hanging at her George Street, Glamorgan home on Sunday.

Divisional Commander of the Tobago Division of the TTPS, acting Senior Superintendent Jeffrey George told Newsday Tobago that around 7:45am on Sunday, Delpina Jones was found hanging from a rope at the back of her home by her sister, Anolva McIntosh.

George said it is believed that Jones committed suicide.

George said around 8:30pm on Saturday, McIntosh made a report to the Roxborough Police Station that her sister was missing. He said reports are that Jones suffered that weekend.

Enquiries are ongoing.