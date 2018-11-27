Eight cops in court for non-promotion

A HIGH COURT judge has granted permission to eight policemen to challenge the continued failure of the Commissioner of Police to promote them to the higher rank of sergeant.

The eight – acting Sgt Audie Alexander Moona, Jerry London, Ramweshwar Gopaul, Daryl Theophilus, Jimmy Marcano, Dirk John, Anslem Knott and Jimmy Marcano -– have been challenging the police promotion exercise since 2015, when they said they were told they would be considered for promotion.

They said they were called on to act in the position of sergeant due to a shortage of officers in that rank.

In March, Justice Joan Charles ordered the commissioner to reserve 12 positions for the rank of sergeant until she gave a ruling on a lawsuit filed last year by a group of police who challenged the promotion exercise.

Those included the eight.

In August and September there were promotions but the eight were not elevated to the higher rank.

Last week, Charles gave them permission to pursue an order compelling the commissioner to promote them with retroactive effect from 2016, and with backpay and fringe benefits.

In August of last year, the officers were granted an overnight injunction which stopped promotions within the Second Division from taking place. The officers who sought the injunction had been waiting for their ratings in qualifying examinations for the rank of sergeant.

Justice Margaret Mohammed on that occasion ordered the supply of scores for the officers and the basis for their promotions.

In a subsequent order of Justice James Aboud in September, the commissioner was ordered to file affidavits, however, none were filed. The case was then taken over by Justice Charles who also ordered the commissioner to provide the information.

The officers had also sought the ratings of the latest batch of officers who have been promoted in order to compare the ratings.

In April 2016, a merit list was released, but their names were not on it. Pursuant to Section 19 (5) of the Police Service Act they applied to the board to be given their ratings in the qualifying examination. They say they did not get an acknowledgement.

They were also told in July, that their request was forwarded to the Solicitor General’s department for consideration and in August their attorney sought the information under the Freedom of Information Act. In October, they were given their ratings, however, they were not given the ratings of the officers who were promoted in order to assess whether they were unfairly prejudiced.

The officers are represented by attorneys Jagdeo Singh, Dinesh Rambally, Kiel Taklalsingh and Stefan Ramkissoon.