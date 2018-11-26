7 detained in Valsayn drug bust

Garbage bags containing packets of marijuana found after a drug bust in Valsayn North yesterday morning. Police confirmed five men and four Venezuelan women were detained and are assisting police with investigations. POLICE PHOTO

Two Valsayn men ages 56 and 40, three others from Arima and Arouca, and two Venezulean women detained in a drug bust in Valsayn remained at separate police stations in the northern division where they are being questioned.

The five accused men and two women have not been answering questions posed to them by the investigators.

The owner of the house at Mayfair Road, North Valsayn where the drug bust took place is yet to be interviewed by police.

The businessman is reported to be out of the country.

Investigators said the drug bust happened after a tip-off by a member of the public.