Father, son released in cop murder case

THE father and son held in connection with the murder of Snr Supt Edward Castillo has been released from custody on the advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Police said yesterday the men were allowed to leave without any charges being brought against them. Senior police told Sunday Newsday that there was insufficient evidence to charge the men. Up to yesterday, family members were still making funeral arrangements to bury Castillo.

Last Saturday, Castillo was shot dead at his business place along Waterloo Road, Carapichaima. On Friday, a file was submitted to the office of the DPP as the police sought directions on how to proceed with their investigations. A man was arrested minutes after the murder while his son surrendered to police one day later and they remained in custody until their release.

Police described Castillo's killing as a "hit." The murder was captured on CCTV.

Police said around 6 pm, two men pretending to be customers approached Castillo and asked for an energy drink, after he had closed Aiden's Mini Mart and Meat Shop. Castillo reopened the store and was about to get the drink when he was shot multiple times.