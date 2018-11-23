Four arrests in Arouca minimart robbery

AROUCA police reported that they captured four men who robbed a minimart on Thursday. They also seized a car with a false number plate.

A police report said it was about 2.40 pm when four men entered Bobby's Mini Mart on the Eastern Main Road.

Two men, one with a gun and the other with a cutlass, robbed the owner of cash and cigarettes. They escaped in an AD wagon which police said,had a false number plate. Two other men were in the van.

The report said police intercepted the wagon about nine minutes laterat BWIA Boulevard, Piarco. Led by InspRobert Joseph, PCs Valminki Lalsingh and Joel Kerr of the Northern Division Special Investigation Unit, the police arrested the men and recovered the cash and cigarettes.

Police believe the men had handed over the gun to another group of men in a Nissan Almera who are known to the police, and an arrest is imminent.