Client sues Chaguanas attorney for $.4 M

A CHAGUANAS-based attorney has been sued in the High Court for $.4 million for monies allegedly owing to a client since 2012.

In a lawsuit filed in the High Court, San Fernando, Tamashraj Ramkissoon claimed that he wanted to buy a certain property from Nazil Ali, situated at Arena Road, Freeport, for $470,000.

In January 2012, he and Ali went to the attorney’s office in Chaguanas to have the transaction for sale done.

Ramkissoon has named attorney Richard Sirjoo as the defendant in his lawsuit.

He stated in the lawsuit filed by attorney Michael Rooplal, that when on January 30, 2012 he and Ali went to Sirjoo’s offices at Ramsaran Street, they agreed that the attorney would do the conveyancing and other legal work, in the property transaction. Ramkissoon pleaded that he gave attorney Sirjoo $470,000 to be held in an escrow account, pending completion of the legal paper work.

Ramkissoon said that the monies were not legal fees for Sirjoo.

He went on to say in his lawsuit that he and Ali agreed to cancel the property transaction and he asked Sirjoo to return the $470,000.

Despite numerous requests, he added, the attorney refused.

Ramkissoon is contending that Sirjoo continues to hold the sum of money and his action contravenes the Legal Profession Act, Rule 14 part B. I

t states, “An attorney at law shall not retain money he received from his client for longer than is absolutely necessary.”

Ramkissoon is seeking damages against Sirjoo for conversion and 2.5 per cent interest per annum on the sum from 2012.

He stated that on November 19, 2015, his previous attorney wrote Sirjoo, calling upon him to pay the sum, but to no avail.

On August 7, Rooplal wrote to the attorney requesting return of the money and on August 14, he received a letter from attorney Ronald Dowlath, who said that Sirjoo was out of the country and would return in September.

Rooplal wrote to Dowlat last month seeking a response to his request for return of the $470,000, but Ramkissoon said in his lawsuit that he did not even receive an acknowledgement to his letter.